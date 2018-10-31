Instances of violence in Greece continue to proliferate at an alarming rate. And it’s only natural that if the state fails to respond to the outbreak of violent incidents on buses, at universities, business premises and anywhere else for that matter, the phenomenon will start to be viewed as routine and business as usual.

Yet more ominously, another generation is being raised on the unhealthy notion that resorting to brute force and the destruction of private and public property is perfectly normal and goes unpunished. It is even considered a rite of passage and a badge of honor for scores of misguided youngsters. Greece is indeed unique in this regard.