Hydrocarbon exploration in the Ionian to begin next year

TAGS: Energy

Hydrocarbon exploration in the Ionian Sea, in the areas of Patra Bay and Katakolo in the Peloponnese, will begin next year.

The announcement was made by Yannis Bassias, the head of Greece’s oil and gas resources management company (HHRM), during a conference Tuesday.

Bassias said authorities have meanwhile launched a campaign to promote hydrocarbon exploration in parts of the Ionian Sea and off the island of Crete that have so far failed to attract sufficient bids.

