Jane Hall Lute to meet Anastasiades, Akinci

UN envoy Jane Hall Lute will hold separate meetings on Wednesday with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.



Lute will visit the two leaders by herself, without being accompanied by an aide or any other UN official.



In the morning, Lute will hold a meeting with the UNSG’s Deputy Special Adviser and Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar and the UN good offices mission team to be briefed in detail on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, especially in view of the leaders’ meeting last Friday, about which she has already been updated over the phone.



Lute will meet with Anastasiades at 11.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT) and with Akinci at 4 p.m. She is not expected to make any statements after her meetings.



The UN official will depart on Thursday morning for New York.



In his recent report on his good offices mission, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Lute will “continue discussions to gauge the true extent of convergence on key issues and the willingness of the sides to incorporate novel proposals as part of an overall solution toward a common future that they themselves can envisage.”



Invited to say what his expectations from his meeting with Lute are, President Anastasiades said on Sunday that this will be an exploratory mission, noting that “we do not expect she will bring concrete ideas.”



