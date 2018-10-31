More than 70 homes declared unsafe on quake-hit Zakynthos

More than 70 homes have so far been declared unfit to occupy on the Ionian island of Zakynthos following a powerful earthquake last week.



State engineers had until Tuesday inspected 148 buildings, including schools, hospitals and public libraries.



Two school buildings require minor repairs, authorities said.



Inspections will continue through the week.



No injuries were reported in Friday’s quake which measured 5.4 on the Richter scale.

