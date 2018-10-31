NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey to produce long-range air defense missiles, Erdogan says

TAGS: Turkey, Defense, Security

Turkey has started work on making its first domestically produced long-range air defense missile system and the first delivery is planned for 2021, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Turkey is also purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying last week that the installation of the S-400 missile system would begin in October, 2019. [Reuters]

