Craft/DIY Rooms | Athens | November 2-4

The Greek capital’s biggest event dedicated to handicrafts and DIY is taking place from Friday, November 2, to Sunday, November 4, at the Maroussi Exhibition Hall (Helexpo). As well as an expo for materials and supplies, the event also includes dozens of how-to workshops with professionals in painting, decoupage, knitting/sewing, packaging, decoration, upholstery making, cosmetics making and other skills that can help you get creative and save money at the same time. Admission to the event costs 3 euros per day or 6 euros for all three days. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Maroussi Exhibition Hall, 39 Kifissias,

Maroussi, www.xeirotexnika.gr