Theodore | Athens | November 2

Two years after the release of “It Is But It’s Not,” Greek composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore presents “Inner Dynamics,” a new collection of 10 songs that address the process of self-fulfillment, at the Fuzz Club in Athens on Friday, November 2. Tickets cost 10 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876 and at Seven Spots, Reload and Evripidis stores) and 15 euros at the door on the night.

Fuzz Club, Pireos 209 & Patriarchou

Ioakeim, Moschato, tel 210.345.0817