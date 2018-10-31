The Beggar's Opera | Athens | November 1 & 2

Photo: Patrick Berger

The Athens Concert Hall is staging Ian Burton and Robert Carsen's wry new version of “The Beggar's Opera,” written in 1728 by John Gay and Johann Christoph Pepusch, a tale of highwaymen, robbers, beggars, prostitutes and pimps. Widely regarded as the world's first musical comedy, the work has now been brought up to date with modern characters and themes, yet remains a scathing critique of corrupt authority. The production stars Robert Burt, Beverley Klein, Kate Batter, Benjamin Purkiss and Kraig Thornber. It is in English with Greek surtitles, and starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from 16 to 60 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr