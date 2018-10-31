Greek, FYROM officials to meet on occasion of Athens-Skopje air link

Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos will meet Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), on Thursday, on the occasion of the resumption of direct passenger flights between Athens and Skopje.



The two ministers will discuss regional, bilateral and European issues at Greece's foreign ministry; then, Katrougalos will accompany Osmani to Athens airport, where the deputy PM will depart on the first passenger flight to Skopje.