NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek, FYROM officials to meet on occasion of Athens-Skopje air link

TAGS: Diplomacy, Transport

Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos will meet Bujar Osmani, Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), on Thursday, on the occasion of the resumption of direct passenger flights between Athens and Skopje.

The two ministers will discuss regional, bilateral and European issues at Greece's foreign ministry; then, Katrougalos will accompany Osmani to Athens airport, where the deputy PM will depart on the first passenger flight to Skopje.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 