The first excavation at Aidonia was started in 1978 by archaeologist Kalliopi Krystalli-Votsi, under the supervision of Constantina Kaza. One grave she uncovered contained nothing but a man's jacket, an empty packet of cigarettes and several picks. She was too late. “I immediately called in the best technicians from the excavation at Argos and sent then to Aidonia, where we experienced a spate of pillaging in 1977. It was a spate that could be prevented if radical action was taken at once,” she told Kathimerini back in 1994.

That first excavation lasted until 1980 and of the 20 graves that were uncovered, almost all has been thoroughly looted. Then, on April 4, 1993, the New York Times published an article about a rare collection of Mycenaean jewelry that was due to be out up for auction in Manhattan by art dealer Michael Ward, with a starting price of $1.5 million.

The New York Times wrote about the auction in April 1993.

The piece, and the photographs that went with it, immediately caught the attention of American archaeologist James Wright, who had worked with Stephen Miller at the Nemea excavation since 1974 and was well aware of the looting that was taking place in the area. “Art dealers in Berlin, Munich, Basel and New York were most likely working at the time with antiquities smuggling networks to acquire objects from Greece and Turkey,” Wright told Kathimerini, speaking by telephone from the United States.

After seeing the article in 1993, Wright immediately notified the Greek Culture Ministry in Athens of the planned auction, as had Boston University archaeology Professor Ricardo Elia. Greece's consul general in New York visited Ward's gallery and, without revealing his capacity, bought the auction catalogue and sent it to Athens. The objects were soon identified by a team of Greek archaeologists.

The settlement

On May 14, 1993, a law firm representing the Greek state demanded the antiquities' immediate return. “It is claimed that the grave (from which the objects came) was likely near Thebes. The principals believe it to be a looted grave in Aidonia,” the firm wrote to Ward in a letter that was seen by Kathimerini.

The American art dealer responded by citing a letter that had been sent to the Greek archaeological service in 1992 with photocopied photographs of the objects in question, asking whether there was any information concerning these specific antiquities. The Greek authorities wrote back to the law firm (that had not identified itself as representing Ward), saying that they did not know where the objects came from or whether they had gone missing from a museum. If it was proved that they had been looted, Greece had a right to claim them.