Two arrested following Kozani saffron heist

TAGS: Crime

Police in the northern town of Kozani seized 6 kilograms of saffron crocus stamens valued at 2,740 euros and arrested two men, aged 23 and 24, on Tuesday.

The two suspects reportedly stole the stamens from an underground basement owned by a 54-year-old resident of Kozani.

The town is renowned for its crocus flowers that are cultivated by saffron producers. 

