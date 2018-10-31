Ten migrants injured in Evros van crash

A van carrying 20 undocumented migrants crashed on Wednesday during an attempt by their suspected smuggler to evade arrest near the border town of Soufli in Evros.



According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the driver lost control of the vehicle after trying to do a U-turn to avoid a police inspection and plunged into a ditch.



Of the 20 migrants on board, 10 were said to have suffered minor injuries.



The fire service was summoned to remove one of the 20 migrants from the wreck of the vehicle.



They were transferred to hospitals in Didymoteicho and Alexandroupoli for medical attention, while the driver, their suspected smuggler, remained at large on Wednesday night.