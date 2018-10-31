Athens bus and trains under threat as attacks continue

Transport authorities are on high alert following the recent spate of attacks targeting buses and trains.

On Tuesday night unknown assailants threw an object at a passing train near Petralona station on the ISAP electric railway, lightly injuring a female passenger in the eye.

The incident followed attacks – 14 over the last two weeks – on Athens buses which prompted workers at the Athens transport authority (OASA) to sound the alarm.

“Imagine what would happen if the driver got hurt,” said Konstantinos Siorikis, the president of the OASA workers’ union, after another attack on Tuesday night on Syngrou Avenue – the sixth since Saturday.

Workers said the culprit or culprits fired an air rifle and threw rocks, smashing the bus’s windows.