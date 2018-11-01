It is not enough for a country to be cheap in order to attract investors. It also needs to have concise rules and to be governed by the rule of law.



No one wants to put their money in a country where the state is hostile to business and where the laws and tax regulations are constantly changing. Most investors are also uninterested in entering a market where they will come up against unfair competition from domestic oligarchs and monopolies.

Many Greek politicians may believe that Greece is the perfect country to attract foreign capital, but the reality is very, very different and if we continue the way we’re going, our economy will keep dragging along, becoming less and less European.