A 46-year-old man was murdered Wednesday in Voula, a seaside suburb south of Athens, Greek police say.

The victim, reportedly a Greek-Australian, was gunned down as he was getting out of his his car, a Smart, at 16 Troias St. in Voula. He was shot at least four times.

Police have not yet released information about the victim, but sources indicate that he had been involved in a drugs case.

According to police, there appears to be no connection between the latest murder and an attempted murder against a well-known criminal in Piraeus.

In that case, the intended target was seriously injured, is hospitalized, but his life in not in danger.