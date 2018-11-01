November starts with unseasonably good weather

People enjoy the sunshine next to the sea in Thessaloniki on Wednesday. The unseasonably good weather is forecast to continue Thursday, with temperatures set to reach 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) in Athens, the first day of November, and 26 C (78.8 F) in Thessaloniki. Temperatures are set to dip slightly over the coming days, reaching 23 C (73.4 F) on Saturday. The good weather is also forecast to hold in the Aegean, with temperatures in the low 20s in the central Aegean and around the mid-20s in the southern Aegean. [Intime news]