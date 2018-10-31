Bucks F Antetokounmpo cleared from concussion protocol

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and is slated to play in Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Wednesday.



The 23-year-old Antetokounmpo was cleared after practicing on Wednesday.



Antetokounmpo suffered the head injury on Saturday when he was elbowed by Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.



Antetokounmpo said after the contest that he couldn't remember what happened other than he went up to block a shot and then fell to the floor.

He was placed in the concussion protocol and missed Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors, a 124-109 victory.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks (7-0), who are the lone unbeaten team in the NBA after handing Toronto its first loss. [Reuters]