Holy Synod says no change needed in Church-state relations

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece said there is no need to change the relations between Church and state in the country, adding that the 1975 Constitution clearly defines their roles.



The announcement issued on Wednesday comes after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Tuesday the government’s plan to introduce “religious neutrality” to the Greek state, as part of the country’s constitutional review.



The Holy Synod said the issue is “extremely complex, sensitive and multidimensional,” and pointed to a recent statement by Metropolitan of Kifissia, Maroussi and Oropos Cyril, who said that the Constitution of 1975 is sufficient.



“The status of the distinct roles of the Church and the state is clearly outlined in the 1975 Constitution. The historical experience of those 43 years of its application proves that this legal situation did not harm Greek society or the rights of other religious communities,” the Metropolitan said on October 4.



The Holy Synod said it plans to elaborate on the issue once the government tables specific proposals in Parliament.