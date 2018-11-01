NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Farmer killed in tractor accident in Halkidiki

A 58-year-old man who had gone missing since October 30 in a region of the Sithonia peninsula in Halkidiki, northern Greece, was found dead on Thursday.

According to police, the man was fatally injured when the tractor he was operating overturned at a rural road near the village of Metagitsi.

The family of the farmer had alerted authorities on his disappearance on Tuesday. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 