Farmer killed in tractor accident in Halkidiki
A 58-year-old man who had gone missing since October 30 in a region of the Sithonia peninsula in Halkidiki, northern Greece, was found dead on Thursday.
According to police, the man was fatally injured when the tractor he was operating overturned at a rural road near the village of Metagitsi.
The family of the farmer had alerted authorities on his disappearance on Tuesday.