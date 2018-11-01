Ex-minister says police should shoot anyone wielding a weapon

Former Greek foreign minister Theodoros Pangalos said police should have the right to shoot anyone wielding a gun, during a radio interview on Thursday.

His comment came during a discussion on the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old ethnic Greek man by police in southern Albania on Sunday.



Albanian police claim that Konstantinos Katsifas was shot after he reportedly opened fire against them with a Kalashnikov assault rifle.



“Did he, or did he not have a weapon? I am of the opinion that anyone wielding a weapon should be shot by police, as they do in the United States and in Nordic countries,” he told Skai radio.



Pangalos, who served as foreign minister between 1996 and 1999, is known for making controversial comments.



In February 2018, he said “the only good Turk is a dead Turk” during an interview on Greek-Turkish relations with the same station.