Mid-season sales start Thursday, some stores open Sunday
The mid-season autumn sales begun on Thursday and will end on November 10, according to the country’s retail associations.
Shops may also optionally open on Sunday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During the sales, shops must display both the new price and the old price of items, as well as advertising and displaying the percentage discount given on items.