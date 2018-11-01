NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Exxon Mobil drillship arrives in Limassol on Monday

Preparations are underway for Exxon Mobil’s drilling in Block 10 in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone south of the island.

Already, four support vessels are awaiting for the drillship in Limassol port.

The drillship called Stena IceMAX is, according to Aberdeen based Stena Drilling, the world’s first dynamically positioned, dual mast ice-class drillship with a length of 228 meters.

The Stena IceMAX is a harsh environment DP Class 3 drillship capable of drilling in water depths up to 3000 meters. The vessel operates under UK flag.

Its arrival is expected next Monday, November 5. The target is a location named ''Delphinos’’ in Block 10.  [Kathimerini Cyprus]

