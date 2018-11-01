Pan-Pontian Federation says it opposes name deal with FYROM

The Pan-Pontian Federation of the United States and Canada expressed on Thursday their opposition to the Prespes accord signed between Athens and Skopje, saying it will not help normalize relations for the two countries.

“The Prespes Treaty neither contributes to the normalization of Greece's relations with FYROM nor to the achievement of conditions of long-term security, stability, cooperation and peace between the two countries and peoples,” it said in a press release presenting a resolution approved at the annual general assembly held in New York.



The federation argued that the greater Balkan region is a “potential fuse of international frictions, even conflicts, with unpredictable consequences.”



“We seek security, stability, cooperation and peace in the greater region, which only truth and justice can guarantee in conjunction with mutual respect for the history and culture,” it added.