Jan Abram | Athens | November 2

Psychoanalyst and psychotherapist Jan Abram, a fellow of the British Psychoanalytical Society, will be at the Hellenic American Union on Friday, November 2, to deliver a lecture on the occasion of the publication of the Greek edition of D.W. Winnicott’s “Deprivation & Delinquency.” Winnicott proposed that, in a “favorable case,” the father could be recognized as a whole object by the newborn and he suggested naming this the “integrate.” Abram has extended this concept and proposed a “paternal integrate,” which constitutes the earliest form of the father in the psyche of the newborn. The lecture will be in English with a projection of the lecturer’s speech in Greek. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



