An Athens prosecutor on Thursday brought criminal charges of breach of faith against the former chief executive of the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA), for not collecting debts owed by Hellenic Fertilizers.



According to the indictment, Theodoros Kitsakos failed to take appropriate action to recover ELFE's debts.



The prosecutor also charged two executives of Hellenic Fertilizers and Chemical for being accessories to breach of faith.



The case has been handed over to an investigative magistrate who will continue the investigation.



The latest charges follow those brought against businessman Lavrentis Lavrentiadis and 11 more people last August in connection with alleged damages against DEPA amounting to more than 115 million euros.



The charges stem from a lawsuit filed in December 2017 by DEPA, which claimed that ELFE under the ownership of Lavrentiadis, paid its bills for DEPA gas with postdated checks that were never redeemed.