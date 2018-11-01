Attica couple tried to sell Byzantine coins

A married couple, both 45, were arrested in Attica on Thursday on charges of trying to sell illegally owned coins dating to the Byzantine era over the internet.



Authorities were led to the couple after police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday seized three parcels containing five coins which arrived at a courier’s office.



Police said the coins had been previously advertised on a webpage.



Two of the parcels had the name of the man as the sender while the woman’s name was on the third parcel.



In a subsequent raid of their home and cars in Attica, police confiscated 16 coins, four flare guns, three revolvers, cartridges and pepper spray.