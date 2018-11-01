Adoptions in Greece on the rise

There were 393 registered adoptions in 2017, marking a 77.8 percent rise compared to 2016, when there were 221, according to Greek statistics agency ELSTAT.



The largest increase was recorded in the area including the Aegean islands and Crete, with a 93.8 percent rise.



A total of 198 girls were adopted, 11 more than boys, representing respective increases of 75.2 percent and 76.4 percent since 2016.