After an Athens prosecutor ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of 35-year-old Konstantinos Katsifas, an ethnic Greek man who was fatally shot in southern Albania last Sunday, his family asked Albanian authorities for the man’s body so they can arrange the burial, lawyers representing Katsifas’s relatives said on Thursday.



The family had not received a response by late Thursday night, the lawyers said, adding that they are planning legal action.



Earlier this week, following a brief examination of the 35-year-old’s body, a Greek coroner ruled that Katsifas was not shot at close range.



However, questions have been raised over the fact that gunshot wounds to his chest had been sewn up before the Greek coroner was allowed to see the body.



On Wednesday evening hundreds of people took to the streets in Thessaloniki to protest the 35-year-old’s killing.



Albanian authorities claim Katsifas was killed in an exchange of fire after shooting at Albanian police.