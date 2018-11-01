Stylianides to observe new ACS program for refugee children

On Saturday European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will visit the ACS Athens campus to observe the school’s Youth-to-Youth educational and social integration program in action, meet with young refugees and talk to volunteer teachers and ACS students.



Youth-to-Youth is an educational and social integration program for unaccompanied refugee children in Greece, designed and run by ACS Athens.



On Saturday it will welcome 58 new students joining its part-time curriculum.