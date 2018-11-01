BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Sky Express offering reduced Zakynthos airfares after quakes

TAGS: Travel, Transport

Following the series of earthquakes that have shaken Zakynthos in recent days, Greek airline Sky Express has announced that it is cutting its ticket fares from Athens to the Ionian island to 29.37 euros (final price) and from Zakynthos to Athens to 24.90 euros.

This concerns all bookings for this month made by next Tuesday, November 6.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 