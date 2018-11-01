Sky Express offering reduced Zakynthos airfares after quakes
Following the series of earthquakes that have shaken Zakynthos in recent days, Greek airline Sky Express has announced that it is cutting its ticket fares from Athens to the Ionian island to 29.37 euros (final price) and from Zakynthos to Athens to 24.90 euros.
This concerns all bookings for this month made by next Tuesday, November 6.