Athens facelift on the cards

An initiative to spruce up Athens and transform it into a leading European destination was unveiled Thursday by This Is Athens & Partners, a group created by the City of Athens, Aegean Airlines, the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE) and Athens International Airport (AIA). Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said that if "you create an attractive city, then tourists will be drawn [to it]." However, he clarified that if attracting tourists is the only goal, then citizens will not benefit. He also called on the state to do more to rid the capital of lawlessness. [ANA-MPA]