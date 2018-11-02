Athens is on the rise as a tourist destination and some observers have even ventured to refer to the Greek capital as the “Berlin of our time.”



And this is because Athens has evolved into a city exuding character and dynamism, with a range of alternative options.



This change is primarily due to the diligent efforts of the private sector, given the state’s shortcomings.



Sleepy neighborhoods have been transformed into hip locales and new attractions ranging from museums to restaurants have nothing to envy from other cities on the continent.



The Athens case is proof of what can be achieved if people are allowed to unleash their creative potential and hone their business instincts – even in a city which is not particularly clean and is plagued by islands of lawlessness.