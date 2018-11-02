The Greek Police (ELAS) was seeking video footage and witness accounts Thursday for leads to the killer or killers of 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman John Macris, who was gunned down outside his home in the southern Athens suburb of Voula on Wednesday night.

According to sources, a team of Australian investigators recently visited Greece to probe the activities of the 46-year-old, who has been linked to a case involving the trafficking of 13 million dollars’ worth of drugs and the attempted murder of an underworld crime boss in Sydney.

Macris is said to have owned a company offering security services in Kallithea and to have recently invested heavily in nightclubs on the island of Myconos.

After reports linked his name to the Kallithea company, former New Democracy MP Aris Spiliotopoulos said he was involved at its founding but withdrew after two weeks before any business was conducted.