Health probe to go to House

A report by a parliamentary committee into alleged corruption and financial mismanagement in the public health sector is to go to the House in four sections, it emerged Thursday.



The first section of the 2,400-page report, to come to Parliament on November 6, concerns the transfer of the Henry Dunant Hospital to Piraeus Bank.

The second part, to go to the House on November 12, relates to the alleged overpricing of arthroscopies.

The third section, on the alleged mismanagement of funding by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), is to go to Parliament on November 14.

The last part, on alleged kickbacks from spending on medicine from 1998 to 2014, goes to the House on November 21.