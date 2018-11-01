Growth in arrivals is slowing down

The growth in air arrivals from abroad slowed and road arrivals fell in September on an annual basis, data from the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) revealed on Thursday.

The country’s main airports recorded a 10.2 percent increase in international arrivals, but this was below the average growth rate of 12.8 percent in the first nine months of the year. Athens Airport outperformed with growth of 13.1 percent, as the regional airports posted a rise of 9.5 percent between them, though in January-September the respective increases stood at 19.2 percent and 10.8 percent.

The 12.5 percent annual decline recorded in road arrivals in September led to a 3.1 percent contraction since the start of the year from the same period in 2017.

The overall slowdown in the increase of arrivals has also been recorded by the Borders Survey of the Bank of Greece, which showed incoming traffic growing 4.8 percent in August from August 2017, while travel receipts expanded 1.4 percent year-on-year. Still, in the period from the start of the year arrivals grew 11.6 percent and receipts rose 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile the data of the National Flight Coordination Authority showed that seat availability on flights from abroad is expected to post a yearly increase of 12.5 percent for the entire season.