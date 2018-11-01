AEK, Olympiakos, Panionios and Asteras Tripolis have clinched qualification to the last 16 of the Greek Cup this week after their victories in the second round of group games.

Olympiakos beat Panachaiki 2-0 at Patra on Thursday for its second group win in as many games, but the match was marred by crowd disturbance at the visitors’ stand that forced the interruption of the encounter for about 20 minutes. In the same group Levadiakos defeated third-division Aris Avatou 4-0.

AEK fielded a youthful side at Apollon Larissas on Wednesday and won 4-0 to reach up to six points in the group. The other Super League team in the pool, Lamia, stumbled against second-division new boys Volos drawing 1-1 at home and is at risk of going out early.

Panionios beat Apollon Pontou 4-0 at Kalamaria to continue on a perfect record in the Cup, while Larissa saw off visiting Irodotos 4-1.

Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 at Trikala to snatch a ticket to the last 16 with two wins in two games, as Super League bottom team Apollon Smyrnis produced its first win of the season downing lowly Apollon Paralimniou 5-0 in Athens.

Atromitos produced the most spectacular win of the round thrashing Iraklis Thessaloniki 6-1 away, but PAS Giannina, victor of third-tier Santorini club Thyella Kamariou at home with a 5-0 score, remains in command at the group.

In other midweek games for the Cup, Kissamikos/Hania held Panetolikos to a goalless draw at home, Aris left it late to beat Aittitos Spaton 2-1, OFI dispatched visiting Niki Volou 3-0 at Iraklio and Xanthi returned from Corfu with a 1-0 win over Kerkyra.