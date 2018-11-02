Manhunt under way for toll booth robbers

Police in central Greece are looking for two men who held up a toll station in Tragana, north of Thiva, and briefly kidnapped an employee as part of their getaway on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. and police have set up roadblocks across the region in the search for the red Citroen C2 the robbers used to flee after their holdup.

According to the toll operator, she was grabbed by the two armed assailants as she was walking to her car at the end of her shift and forced to open the safe in the main building.

After they grabbed an unspecified amount of cash, the men forced the woman into her car and drove to the Malesina junction, where they got into their getaway vehicle and drove off.