Rouvikonas targets Argentinean Embassy

The anarchist group Rouvikonas targeted the Embassy of Argentina in central Athens on Friday.

Reports were not clear concerning the number of people who breached security and entered the building on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue in order to scatter fliers at around 10.15 a.m.

The group also erected a banner on the front of a nearby building.

The purpose of the action was also unclear, though it appears to have been related to the apparent killing of an anarchist in Argentina.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon) has conducted several such “raids” as well as more violent vandalism assault on foreign diplomatic services to protest policies or events in their respective countries.