Eight arrested for migrant smuggling in western Greece

Eight people have been arrested in western Greece, accused of running a network that smuggled undocumented migrants across the Ionian Sea to Italy, the police said in an announcement on Friday.

The arrests took place on Thursday as part of a joint operation between port authorities on the island of Zakynthos and at the western port town of Katakolo , after investigators intercepted two touring buses packed with 80 men, 15 women and 24 children at the seaside town of Kourouta.

Police believe the gang was then preparing to load the 119 migrants onto a sailing boat that would take them across to Italy.

Investigators are now looking into the gang's prior activities and into possible accomplices.