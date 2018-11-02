Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania to make joint bid for 2030 World Cup

Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania are planning to team up to make a bid for jointly hosting the World Cup in 2030, the heads of the four states decided on the sidelines of a summit in the Bulgarian seaside resort of Varna on Friday.

The proposal to co-host soccer's biggest event was put forward by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, acting on a desire expressed earlier by the country's president, Rumen Radev, for the four Balkan nations to host a major sporting event at some point within the next decade.

Although the 2030 contest is not officially open yet, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay are already promoting a three-way bid for the event, which marks World Cup's centenary.

“I think it is worth discussing the proposal of Tsipras,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told a joint news conference.

Meanwhile, Tsipras also held talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on the sidelines on the summit, with reports suggesting that gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean was among the chief topics that were discussed.