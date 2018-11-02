FYROM cabinet approves four amendments, bringing name deal closer

The cabinet of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Friday approved four constitutional amendments demanded by Greece to wrap up a deal setting a name dispute that has driven a wedge between the Balkan neighbors for more than two decades.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced the amendments on Friday, saying they will now be presented for ratification by lawmakers in Parliament.

Among the amendments that got the government's approval, Zaev said, is that renaming the country from “Republic of Macedonia” to “Republic of North Macedonia,” as outlined in the agreement signed between Athens and Skopje on the banks of Lake Prespes in June. It also stipulates that this is the name that will be used everywhere and on all occasions once the deal is finalized.

Cabinet also approved a clause saying that the country will respect the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all neighboring states, providing a “strong guarantee” of the inviolability of Greece's border, Zaev said.