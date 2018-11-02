The Rumjacks | November 3 & 4 | Athens & Patra

Australian Celtic punk-rock act The Rumjacks are celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a tour of Europe, revisiting career milestones and presenting their brand-new album, “Saints Preserve Us.” They will be performing at Athens's Piraeus Academy on Saturday and at the Ghetto bar in Patra on Sunday, with doors opening at both venues at 8.30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



Piraeus Academy, 117 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.882.0426;

Ghetto, 8 Evmilou, tel 2610.622.677