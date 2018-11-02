Adventure Festival | Athens | November 3 & 4

Greece's only film festival dedicated to outdoor adventure activities and sports returns to the Pierce Theater at the American College of Greece on Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4, for a fifth year in a row. This year's festival centers on 12 films from different parts of the world and also includes workshops, photographic exhibitions, lectures and presentations, among other events for people of a thrill-seeking, inquisitive and adventurous nature. Tickets cost 16 euros a day or 30 euros for both days. Details are available at www.adventurefilmfestival.gr.



Pierce, 6 Gravias, Aghia Paraskevi, tel 210.600.9800