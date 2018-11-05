Swan Lake | Athens | November 10 - December 29

In his first production as ballet director of the New Greek National Opera, Constantinos Rigos takes a fresh approach to Tchaikovsky's all-time classic “Swan Lake” in a brand-new version in which the pioneering choreographer moves the action to a post-apocalyptic world where the characters are environmental refugees. Shows take place on November 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, and December 22, 28 and 29. Vangelis Bikos, Danilo Zeka and Igor Siatzko alternate in the role of Siegfried, Odette is performed by Maria Kousouni, Evridiki Issaakidou and Eleana Andreoudi, Odile by Eleana Andreoudi, Maria Kousouni and Natassa Siouta, and the Queen by Emilia Gaspari, Alina Stergianou, Natassa Siouta and Stavroula Kambouraki. Tickets range from 15 to 70 euros and can be purchased at www.nationalopera.gr.



National Opera, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700