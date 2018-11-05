Madeleine Peyroux | Athens | December 6

(YANN-ORHA)

Acclaimed American jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux, hailed as a modern-day Billie Holiday, is coming to Greece for a single show at the Olympic Hall in Galatsi on Thursday, December 6. Part of a global tour, the show presents her latest studio achievement, “Anthem,” made up mostly of original material, along with a few covers. Tickets for the show are already on sale at www.viva.gr and tel 11876, and cost 15 to 58 euros.



Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue, Galatsi