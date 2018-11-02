Petrounias shakes off injury to win another world title

Olympic champion Lefteris Petrounias won another world championship title in the rings on Friday in Doha to make it three in a row, even though he suffers from a shoulder injury.

The Greek gymnast scored 15,366 points in the final, scoring 266 points more than his nearest rival, Brazil’s Arthur Zanetti.

Petrounias remains unbeaten in the last two-and-a-half years and has now collected nine gold medals in major tournaments.

He traveled to Qatar despite his shoulder injury that will see him get operated after his return from Doha.