Lesvos islanders to get McCain Prize for response to refugee crisis

Lesvos Mayor Spyros Galinos on Friday welcomed the decision to grant islanders the inaugural John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service for their response to the refugee crisis, describing it as an “international recognition of [their] sacrifice, courage and genuine solidarity.”



Galinos thanked the McCain Institute and the late American statesman’s wife Cindy McCain for the award, which is to be granted to residents of the island at the 10th annual Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada on November 17.



In 2016, the islanders were nominated by a group of academics for the Nobel Peace Prize.