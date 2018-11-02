Six arrested over attack on police patrol

Police say they have arrested six people, four men and two women, over an attack on police patrol car that injured both members of the crew.

The attack took place on Thursday night when the officers stopped two drunk men in a car on the corner of Athens's Kifissou and Petrou Ralli, near a Roma encampment.

According to Friday's police report, the two suspects were listening to loud music and behaving erratically when the officers, who were in a patrol car, signaled the driver to pull over to the side of the road for an inspection.

The driver and his passenger responded by throwing rocks at the officers as they stepped out of their squad car, with reports suggesting that other people in the vicinity also started pelting the officers with whatever projectiles they could get their hands on, mainly rocks and marble pieces. The assault ended after one of the officers shot his service revolver in the air.

One of the officers sustained a head injury and the other was hit in the arms.