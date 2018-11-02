FYROM parliament to vote on constitutional amendments on Dec. 1

The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will vote on the four constitutional amendments demanded by Greece to wrap up a deal ending a name dispute on December 1.



FYROM Parliament head Talat Xhaferi convened a plenary sitting of the House on December 1 to vote on the changes.



A simple majority is required for the amendments to be approved, which the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has already secured.



Earlier in the day, the cabinet approved the changes in a meeting.



In Greece, the first meeting of the Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts of Greece and FYROM on historical, archaeological, and educational issues was held in Athens on Friday.



According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, the committee decided to work on removing irredentist references that were included in the past in school books, fulfilling Article 8 of the Prespes Agreement.