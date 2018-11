Greece’s Lefteris Petrounias performs on the rings on the first day of the apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, where he clinched the gold medal. The 27-year-old won the world championship title in the rings, his third in a row, despite performing with a shoulder injury. Petrounias remains unbeaten in the last two-and-a-half years and has now collected nine gold medals at major tournaments. [AP]